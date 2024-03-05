South Korea begins licence suspension process against striking doctors

SEOUL – South Korea said on March 5 that it would start notifying striking trainee doctors that their medical licences would be suspended, as it moves to punish medics who have quit hospitals in protest at training reforms.

Thousands of junior doctors handed in their notice and stopped working two weeks ago to protest against an increase in medical school admissions from 2025.

The government says it is raising enrolment to help combat shortages and meet the demands of an ageing society.

The striking trainees defied a Feb 29 government deadline for them to return to work or face legal action, including possible arrest or suspension of their medical licences.

The government has identified some 7,800 junior doctors who have defied the back to work order and officials will send them notifications of their pending licence suspensions starting on March 5, Second Vice-Health Minister Park Min-soo told a press conference.

“As soon as their violations of the back to work orders are confirmed, we will send out advance notice of administrative measure starting today,” he said, referring to the licence suspension.

Despite the warning of suspension, striking junior doctors have not returned to work on any significant scale, government data shows.

As at March 4, nearly 9,000 trainee doctors remained on walkouts, Mr Park said, a figure that has not significantly changed over the last two weeks.

“The government will respond in accordance with laws and principles to keep acts of threatening people’s lives and health from occurring again,” he added.

The mass work stoppage has taken a toll on hospitals, with crucial treatments and operations cancelled, prompting the government to raise its public health alert to the highest level.

Around half of the operations scheduled at some major hospitals have been cancelled since last week, according to the health ministry.

Under South Korean law, doctors are restricted from striking, and the government has requested police investigate people connected to the stoppage.

The government is pushing to admit 2,000 more students to medical schools annually from 2025 to address what it calls one of the lowest doctor-to-population ratios among developed nations.