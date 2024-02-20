South Korea asks older drivers to give up their licences

SEOUL - Regional governments across South Korea have been expanding benefits for senior citizens who forfeit their driving privileges, as the number of car accidents across the country involving older drivers has been on the rise.

Jisan-gun in Busan said earlier in February that it has implemented a policy of giving 100,000 won (S$100) in gift certificates to be used in traditional markets for anyone aged 65 and above who gives up their driving licence.

The district became the first to introduce benefits for older drivers forfeiting their licence in South Korea’s second most-populated city.

Milyang City in South Gyeongsang province has been giving out 100,000-won gift certificates for drivers aged 70 and above who give up their licences but decided in 2024 to increase the benefits to 200,000-won gift certificates.

Paju in Gyeonggi province and Heonseong-gun in Gangwon province also upped their incentive policies, giving out 300,000-won gift certificates instead of the previous value of 100,000 won.

South Korea has been looking to motivate more senior citizens to give up their driving licences in light of a consistent increase in the number of traffic accidents involving elderly drivers aged 65 and above.

The Road Traffic Authority in October 2023 said the number of traffic accidents involving drivers aged 65 and above increased every year from 31,072 in 2020 to 34,652 in 2022.

This marked a contrast to the number of overall traffic accidents, which decreased each year from 209,654 in 2020 to 196,836 in 2022.

In a bid to address the issue, the government in 2023 announced a plan to implement a conditional driving licence for drivers aged 65 and above, which will include restrictions such as driving on the highway, driving at night time, installing extra safety features on cars, and prohibiting elderly drivers from exceeding a certain speed.

The National Police Agency (NPA) is conducting a related study on these policies throughout the year and aims to introduce the restrictions by 2025.

Despite the government recommending that older drivers don’t drive anymore, not many people choose to give up their licences.

NPA data shows that of the 4.38 million people aged 65 or more licenced to drive in 2022, only 2.6 per cent gave up their licenses.

Each year, around 2 per cent return their licences, with the overwhelming majority refusing to do so.

2023’s survey by the Road Traffic Authority on drivers aged 65 and above showed that only 31.7 per cent of them are considering giving up their licences.

In a February survey by car insurance company Axa Direct on 1,400 South Korean drivers, only 22.9 per cent said they are willing to give up their licence when they reach the age of 65. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK