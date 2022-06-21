South Africa's latest hot export to China? Donkeys

MAGALIESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA (AFP) - Chinese demand for traditional medicines has sent poachers hunting for African animals from rhinos to pangolins. Now a humbler creature is threatened: donkeys.

Once prized by emperors, a gelatin called ejiao - made from donkey skins - is increasingly sought after by China's middle class.

The health benefits are believed similar to products derived from rhino horns, from working as a blood thinner to acting as an aphrodisiac, which could ease pressure on endangered rhinos.

But as in countries from Burkina Faso to Kenya, South Africa is now seeing its donkey population plunge, threatening other businesses that make soaps and creams from donkey milk.

"In South Africa we have seen a rapid decline of the donkey population due to illegal slaughter to supply the Chinese skin trade," said Mr Jesse Christelis, co-founder of the Donkey Dairy.

A recent study by researchers from the University of South Africa showed the donkey population shrank from 210,000 in 1996 to about 146,000 in 2019.

The shrinking supply has sent prices soaring. According to Mr Christelis, a donkey would fetch about US$30 (S$41) at auction five years ago. Now they cost about US$125 each.

That is still a relative bargain in China where donkey hides that sold for US$473 in 2018 now sell for US$1,160.

The ejiao produced from them can sell for up to US$360 per kg.

South Africa legally exports about 10,500 donkey hides to China every year, but the real quantity is believed much higher as smugglers have tapped into the trade.

"This year, we intercepted two loads of donkeys that were going to Lesotho," said Ms Grace De Lange of the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Donkey rustlers

"On our farm there has been a big focus to go look for donkeys that have been placed in places of misery and we actually buy them out," he told AFP.

"We sit often on most of the auctions whether it is online or a physical auction to out bid the kill-buyers who supply the trade with donkey skins."