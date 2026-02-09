Sony to exit Blu-ray disc recorder market amid rise of streaming services

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Sony Corporation said on Feb 9 it has decided to exit the Blu-ray disc recorder market as the widespread availability of streaming services has snuffed out demand, with final shipments of recorders to begin in February.

Sony, a wholly owned subsidiary and the electronics unit of Sony Group, had already ended production of Blu-ray recorders and ceased manufacturing recordable discs in February 2025. Blu-ray players will continue to be shipped for the time being.

The Japanese electronics giant launched the world’s first Blu-ray recorder in 2003, with the format winning the war against HD DVD, led by Toshiba and NEC, as it supported higher-quality video for films and television.

But demand for the storage media has steadily declined with the rise of video streaming services such as Netflix and TVer, a catch-up streaming service jointly run by Japanese television networks.

According to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, domestic shipments of Blu-ray recorders peaked at 6.39 million units in 2011 but stood at less than 10 per cent of that figure in 2025 at 620,000 units.