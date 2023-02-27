Sony’s new president wants to ‘unleash imagination and creativity’

TOKYO – Sony Group, the tech giant behind PlayStation gaming consoles, Vaio laptops, and blockbusters like the Spider-Man series, will get a new president from April as the company seeks to break new ground in areas like the metaverse and electric vehicles.

The company has named Mr Hiroki Totoki, 58, currently the executive deputy president and chief financial officer, as its new president from April 1, in the company’s first change at the top in five years. He will continue to double-hat as CFO.

He succeeds Mr Kenichiro Yoshida, 63, who will remain chairman and chief executive, adopting a “dual leadership” model that it once employed to disastrous effect in the 2000s.

Mr Totoki, born in Yamaguchi prefecture in western Japan, joined Sony in 1987 after graduating from Tokyo’s Waseda University with a bachelor’s degree in commerce.

Sony was Japan’s second-most valuable company behind Toyota by market capitalisation, at 14.32 trillion yen (S$141.8 billion), at market close on Friday.

The company, founded in 1946, made its name in electronics, producing everything from televisions to cameras and the iconic Walkman portable music player that in the 1990s made Sony a global household name.

Beyond electronics, it now has businesses across music, movies, gaming, finance and semiconductors, among others.

“Diversity in talent and business is in Sony’s DNA, and will be key to strengthening our resilience as a group,” Mr Totoki said at a news conference in February, noting that this has cushioned the company’s bottom lines when one segment faces external pressures.

“I aim to build a future where we can unleash the imagination and creativity of our varied team and enable us to grow as a company and as individuals,” he added.

In 2001, Mr Totoki was tasked with establishing finance subsidiary Sony Bank from scratch, a role that he says helped him to hone an entrepreneurial start-up mindset.

More recently, as CFO to Mr Yoshida, he has been credited for having a keen eye for new opportunities.

Under his watch, Sony made three tranches of investments between 2020 and 2022 in American developer Epic Games, which produces such video games as Fortnite, as Sony seeks to stake a claim in the metaverse.

He also supported Sony’s foray into electric vehicles by joining hands with Japanese carmaker Honda to form the joint venture Sony Honda Mobility in 2022.

In November 2021, Sony announced a joint venture with the world’s largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, to build the latter’s first foundry in Japan in the south-western prefecture of Kumamoto.

Analysts believe the return to the “dual leadership” structure will serve the company well, given Mr Yoshida and Mr Totoki’s track record of working well together and their complementary strengths.

This is unlike in 2000, when the late former chairman and CEO Nobuyuki Idei ceded the role of president to Mr Kunitake Ando, in a management reorganisation that he has described as his “biggest failure”.

The restructuring triggered what tech publication Wired described as an “internal civil war” between the entertainment and electronics divisions, and the company failed to make up lost ground on innovation.

One pertinent example was how Sony, despite its Walkman portable music players, was beaten to the punch by Apple’s iPod in developing MP3-compatible music players.

But a return to the dual leadership structure with Mr Totoki and Mr Yoshida at the helm, analysts say, is all the more pertinent as the company navigates potholes such as changing consumer preferences and technological disruption.