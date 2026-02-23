Sony develops technology to trace origin of AI-made music

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO – Sony Group has developed technology to identify the original source of music generated by artificial intelligence in a bid to protect the rights of creators, amid growing concern about the unauthorised use of copyrighted works in AI training.

With the new technology, composers, songwriters and publishers will be able to demand compensation from AI developers for the unauthorised use of their works, according to Sony Group.

Sony’s technology can extract data from an underlying AI model and compare generated music with its original sources, quantifying their contribution to facilitate the collection of revenues.

A spokesperson for the entertainment unit of the Japanese electronics group said: “We want to contribute to creating a system in which creators are properly compensated.” KYODO NEWS