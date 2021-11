TAIPEI - A catchy song on Beijing's plan to build a high-speed rail linking the mainland with Taiwan has ruffled feathers on the island with officials describing it as an "extension of China's unification agenda".

Take The High-Speed Train To Taiwan, composed by Meng Xudong and Pang Huichen, alludes to a ride on a railway network from Beijing through other cities such as Tianjin, Hefei, Fuzhou to Taipei.