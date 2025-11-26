Son allegedly kills 100-year-old mother amid caregiver fatigue in Tokyo

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Police said a man was arrested on Nov 25 on suspicion of killing his 100-year-old mother at their home in western Tokyo before he called to say he was tired of caring for her.

Around 1pm local time, 79-year-old Masato Watabe allegedly covered his mother Masako’s mouth and committed other acts of violence against her at their residence. He made the emergency call around 2.10pm local time, and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Japan’s declining birthrate and rapid ageing population have created a social problem where elderly people with limited physical ability are increasingly forced to care for their older relatives. KYODO NEWS