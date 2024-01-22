Some Asiana Airlines passengers to be weighed before international flights

The data will be collected anonymously and will not be used for any other purpose other than to calculate the average passenger weight, said Asiana Airlines. PHOTO: AFP
Elaine Lee
Updated
31 sec ago
Published
38 min ago

Passengers travelling with Asiana Airlines on international flights will be weighed when they depart Gimpo International Airport in Seoul over the next 10 days.

The second-largest carrier in South Korea said it will regularly measure the weight of passengers, including carry-on baggage, to calculate the average weight from Jan 22 to 31.

The data will be collected anonymously and will not be used for any other purpose other than to calculate the average passenger weight, said the airline.

Passengers will be requested to stand on a weighing scale in their full attire and with their carry-on bags, but they can decline to participate in this exercise.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the standard weight is used to distribute the aircraft’s weight and enhance operational safety.

The data will provide airlines with information on how much additional fuel planes should carry, the agency added.

The airline also conducted a similar exercise between Dec 12, 2023, and Dec 21, 2023.

Prior to that, Korean Air and Air New Zealand have also weighed passengers in 2023.

