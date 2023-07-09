Solomon Islands leader visits security partner China with focus on infrastructure

SYDNEY – Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare arrived in China on Sunday for his first visit since striking a security deal with Beijing, pledging to “remain neutral” amid rising China-US competition and instead prioritise his nation’s development needs.

Western analysts said Mr Sogavare would be feted after signing the security pact that alarmed Washington and some Pacific Islands neighbours, including Australia, in 2022.

Concern over China’s naval ambitions in the strategically located region prompted Washington to strike a defence agreement with Papua New Guinea in June.

Mr Sogavare highlighted his focus on infrastructure in a speech to mark the 45th anniversary of independence from Britain on Friday, where he said bigger countries were jostling for influence.

“We want to remain neutral because it is not in the interest of our people and country to take sides and align ourselves with interests that are not our interests. Our national interest is development,” he said.

The need for infrastructure on islands outside the capital Honiara was urgent, he added.

Already, Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is building a cellular network financed by a US$66 million (S$89 million) Chinese Eximbank loan, prompting concern by a parliamentary committee about the debt burden, and a Chinese state company will redevelop Honiara’s port.

On a week-long trip funded by Beijing, Mr Sogavare will open the the Solomon Islands’ embassy, meet Chinese companies and visit Jiangsu and Guangdong.

“The relationship continues to thrive and expand, a testament of a serious connection,” his office said.

China’s Foreign Ministry said China and the Solomon Islands have “contributed to peace, stability and development in the region”, and the two countries’ leaders would discuss international and regional issues.

In a local television interview, Mr Sogavare said the Solomon Islands was dependent on aid from Australia, but was shifting its foreign policy to look for opportunities with China, as well as India and the Gulf states.

Mr Sogavare came to power in 2019, switching the nation’s diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing.