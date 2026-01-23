For subscribers
‘So eager to show off’: Hong Kong official fired after boasting about free travel upgrades
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
Follow topic:
HONG KONG – Internet users reacted with glee while lawmakers praised the government’s swift action, after Hong Kong’s Tianjin office chief was fired over his social media posts boasting about receiving free travel upgrades while on assignment.
Tianjin liaison office director Ricky Cheng was removed from his role late on Jan 21, barely a day after local media first drew public attention to his multiple posts on Threads.