Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

‘So eager to show off’: Hong Kong official fired after boasting about free travel upgrades

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Hong Kong’s Tianjin office chief, Ricky Cheng, was removed from his role late on Jan 21, a day after local media drew public attention to his social media posts.

Mr Ricky Cheng's employment has been terminated, and he faces a criminal investigation for having accepted a private ferry cabin upgrade.

PHOTOS: SOCIAL MEDIA

avatar-alt

Magdalene Fung

Follow topic:

HONG KONG – Internet users reacted with glee while lawmakers praised the government’s swift action, after Hong Kong’s Tianjin office chief was fired over his social media posts boasting about receiving free travel upgrades while on assignment.

Tianjin liaison office director Ricky Cheng was removed from his role late on Jan 21, barely a day after local media first drew public attention to his multiple posts on Threads.

See more on

Hong Kong

Corruption

China

Politics and government

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.