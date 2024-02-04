Snowstorms hit China’s roads and railways ahead of Chinese New Year

The China Meteorological Administration issued an orange alert for blizzards PHOTO: AFP
BEIJING - Heavy snow and freezing rain in China’s central and eastern provinces are disrupting road and railway transport just as millions of people are embarking on Chinese New Year trips.

The China Meteorological Administration issued an orange alert for blizzards, with seven central and eastern provinces being hit by wintry conditions over the weekend. Parts of Hubei, Hunan, Chongqing and Anhui will be affected the most, according to the forecast.

About 13 million passengers were expected to travel via railway on Feb 3 alone, China Central Television reported, citing data from the China State Railway Group. By noon, a total of 56 highways across nine provinces were partially closed due to snow and ice, the state broadcaster said, citing Ministry of Transport.

Shanghai halted 39 high-speed trains scheduled for Feb 3-4, according to its railway bureau. Hubei’s Wuhan railway bureau said on its Weibo account that some 80 trains to and from the province have been suspended. BLOOMBERG

