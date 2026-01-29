Straitstimes.com header logo

Snow forecast to accumulate in central Tokyo

Heavy snowfall is rarely seen along the Pacific coast in eastern Japan, including Tokyo.

TOKYO – Snow could accumulate in central Tokyo late into Jan 29 due to a low-pressure trough in the southern part of the country’s eastern region of Kanto, the weather agency said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency also warned of heavy snowfall in

north-eastern and western areas

along the Sea of Japan coast, with traffic disruptions expected. It urged the public to take caution against slippery roads and possible avalanches.

According to the agency, heavy snowfall is likely in areas where it is rarely seen along the Pacific coast in eastern Japan, including Tokyo, as well as in western Japan until Jan 30.

In the 24 hours until 6am (5am Singapore time) on Jan 30, the southern part of Kanto is likely to see up to 1cm of snow.

The agency said a cold air mass is expected to flow into the archipelago and a strong winter pressure pattern to persist. KYODO NEWS

