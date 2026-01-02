Snow expected in Tokyo and neighbouring areas

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO - The Japan Meteorological Agency announced on Jan 1 that heavy snow is expected in mountainous areas of the Kanto-Koshin region – Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures – from the afternoon of Jan 2 to Jan 3.

According to the agency, a strong winter-type pressure pattern is developing near Japan, with intense cold air below minus 36 deg C flowing into the Kanto-Koshin region at an altitude of about 5,500m. Some non-mountainous areas in southern Kanto region, including Tokyo, may also see snow accumulation.

Forecast snowfall amounts for the 24h period starting from 6pm on Jan 1 are: up to 10cm in the mountainous areas of northern Kanto region, 4cm in northern Kanto’s non-mountainous areas, 5cm in areas covering Hakone, Tama and Chichibu, and 1cm in the non-mountainous area of southern Kanto region. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK