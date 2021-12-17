Snapshot of Hong Kong's LegCo election

HONG KONG - Hong Kong goes to the polls on Sunday (Dec 19) to select 90 lawmakers in the first parliamentary elections after a legislative overhaul.

Full results are expected next Monday afternoon.

Here is a quick look at the election.

Total candidates: 153

Number of seats in Parliament: 90

In Election Committee (EC) Constituency:

51 candidates for 40 seats, elected by 1,448 EC members

In Functional Constituency:

67 candidates for 30 seats, elected by trade-based representatives

In Geographical Constituency:

35 candidates for 20 seats, elected by 4.5 million registered voters in a direct election

Candidates:

Of the 153 candidates, 33 are incumbents looking to be returned to the Legislative Council (LegCo). Majority of the candidates are aged between 40 and 49, followed by those aged 50-59.

Voters:

Of the 4.5 million eligible voters, those aged 51-65 make up the biggest group at 30 per cent, with the other age groups (18-35, 36-50 and above 65) at about a quarter each.

Polling stations:

More than 650 islandwide, including three temporary ones at cross-border checkpoints.

After registration, about 111,000 Hong Kong residents living in the mainland will be able to cast their votes at Lo Wu, Lok Ma Chau Spur Line and Heung Yuen Wai border checkpoints. More than 38,000 staff to be deployed to help voters and ballot counting.

Polling time:

Mostly 8.30am - 10.30pm.

LegCo term:

The term of the seventh LegCo will start on Jan 1, 2022.