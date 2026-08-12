Smoking, drinking to be banned along Seoul’s Cheonggyecheon stream 

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Seoul’s tougher stance comes after a string of reports of visitors drinking, smoking and bathing in the stream.

SEOUL – Smoking or drinking along Cheonggyecheon, a popular stream in downtown Seoul, could soon result in fines of up to 100,000 won (S$90).

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Aug 12 its plans to designate the entire 8.12km stretch of the stream as a no-smoking, no-drinking zone by the end of 2026, backed by legal authority to issue fines.

The city’s tougher stance comes after a string of reports of visitors drinking, smoking and bathing in the stream.

Under current administrative guidelines, the mayor can issue advisories against fishing, swimming, bathing, smoking and drinking in the stream to protect public safety. But those guidelines lack legal weight, leaving patrol officers unable to fine or regulate such behaviour.

Under the proposed changes, however, these behaviours will be legally prohibited, giving patrol personnel the authority to issue fines for violations.

The designated area spans from the beginning of the stream at Cheonggye Plaza to where it meets with Jungnangcheon, another stream in north-eastern Seoul. The rule will apply to the walking paths along the stream, accessible via staircases or ramps, but not to the streets and sidewalks above it.

“The current system allows safety patrols to only advise and guide the public,” a city official said. “But once the new restriction takes effect, the four districts will be able to enforce the rules.”

The city will also revise regulations to ban swimming and bathing in the stream.

Cheonggyecheon, restored as part of a 2005 urban renewal project, has become a green haven in downtown Seoul, offering residents relief from summer heat while drawing steady tourist traffic.

But recently improper behaviour along the stream has drawn scrutiny.

South Korean media reported a Chinese tourist smoking by the stream on Aug 3. On July 19, a man and a woman were seen wading in to collect coins from a wishing pond that are reserved for collection by the city. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK