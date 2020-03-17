South Korea reports 84 new coronavirus cases, total at 8,320

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea reported 84 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total infections to 8,320, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday (March 17).

This marks the third day in a row that the daily increase in new cases was below 100, compared with a Feb 29 peak of 909.

President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that he was increasingly confident South Korea would overcome the coronavirus as the rate of new infections continued to drop, although the authorities noted another large cluster had emerged in the greater Seoul area.