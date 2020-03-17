South Korea reports 84 new coronavirus cases, total at 8,320

A worker wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant near a building in Seongnam, South Korea, on March 16, 2020.
A worker wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant near a building in Seongnam, South Korea, on March 16, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea reported 84 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total infections to 8,320, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday (March 17).

This marks the third day in a row that the daily increase in new cases was below 100, compared with a Feb 29 peak of 909.

President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that he was increasingly confident South Korea would overcome the coronavirus as the rate of new infections continued to drop, although the authorities noted another large cluster had emerged in the greater Seoul area.

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content