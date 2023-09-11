Skip queues at Incheon Airport checkpoints with new SmartPass service

SEOUL - No more frantic digging into your bag for your passport and boarding pass while juggling bags of shopping or hand-carry luggage.

Travellers departing from South Korea’s Incheon International Airport are now in for a more seamless experience.

Since July 28, the airport has done away with the need for departing travellers to show their passports and boarding passes at various checkpoints.

With the newly launched SmartPass service, passengers can now breeze through checks at departure halls and boarding gates with the help of facial recognition technology.

While the use of facial recognition technology to replace boarding passes for selected airlines has already been introduced at other airports including those in the United States, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur, what distinguishes Incheon Airport is the use of a mobile app for the service, an Incheon airport official said.

Travellers can download the ICN SmartPass app and follow step-by-step instructions to scan and register their passports to create a SmartPass ID.

Once they have checked in for their flight and received their boarding passes, they can use the app to scan and register the boarding pass.

Registration for the SmartPass ID can be done either via the mobile app or at selected self-service check-in kiosks at the airport, at least 30 minutes before using the facial recognition service.

Once registered, the SmartPass ID is valid for a period of five years.

Apart from being hassle-free, the SmartPass service is said to shave up to 40 per cent off the usual time needed to complete both the security screening process to enter the departure hall and the boarding gate process.

For example, when entering the departure hall, the current practice is for an airport official to conduct a verification check of the traveller’s passport biodata page, and tally it with their boarding pass.

But with the SmartPass service, that verification process has already been completed.

Users simply need to look into the camera at the gantry and be allowed through.

Those using SmartPass can also go through designated lanes at the checkpoints and avoid long queues during peak travel periods.