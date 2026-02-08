Straitstimes.com header logo

Six injured, including two police officers, after snow-related car collisions in Tokyo

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The collisions involved seven cars at Tsukiji Ohashi bridge (above) in Tokyo's Chuo Ward.

The collisions involved seven cars at Tsukiji Ohashi bridge (above) in Tokyo's Chuo Ward.

PHOTO: THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Google Preferred Source badge

TOKYO – Six people were injured in traffic collisions involving seven cars at Tsukiji Ohashi bridge in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on the morning of Feb 8.

All six, including two police officers, were taken to a hospital. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) suspects that snow accumulated on the bridge caused the accidents.

The MPD said a police officer in his 40s and another officer in his 50s suffered severe injuries, including broken neck and hip bones.

A passenger car and a taxi collided on the bridge at about 4am on Feb 8, according to the MPD. While police officers were inspecting the collision at the scene, another car crashed into the officers’ car.

A few collisions by other vehicles followed.

The driver of the car that hit the police vehicle left the scene on foot, prompting the MPD to search for his whereabouts on suspicion of a hit-and-run. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Heavy snowfall hits northern and western Japan, Tokyo also blanketed by snow
Man dies, 8 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving government car in Tokyo
See more on

Accidents - traffic

Japan

Accidents

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.