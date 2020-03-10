Six in South Korea donated blood before testing positive later

SEOUL • A South Korean public servant who was infected with the coronavirus reportedly took part in a blood donation drive over a week before he tested positive for the disease.

The patient from Daegu, the city worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea, began to display symptoms after donating blood on Feb 13, the Global Times reported. The patient was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Feb 23.

KBS broadcaster reported that a total of six people had donated their blood within two weeks before testing positive. Although the donated blood has been recalled, half of it has been transfused into nine recipients.

The South Korean Red Cross has called for active public participation in blood donations as blood supplies fall due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Red Cross chief Park Kyung-seo made the appeal in a statement last month, pointing to the significant difficulties faced from the rapid decline in blood donors after South Korea confirmed its first case of infection on Jan 20, KBS reported.