Six dead, four missing in north China rains

BEIJING - Six people are dead and four are missing after torrential rain hit China’s north-eastern Jilin province, state media reported on Sunday, the latest fatalities from more than a week of weather-related disasters across the country.

China has been hit with record heavy rain in recent weeks, with Beijing saying last Friday that natural disasters had caused 147 deaths or disappearances in July.

A further six are dead and four were missing after heavy rain in the north-eastern city of Shulan, state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday, citing local authorities.

Heavy rain in the area had now “basically ended”, Xinhua said, with almost 19,000 evacuated and 21 “temporary relocation facilities” set up.

Torrential rain brought on in the aftermath of Storm Doksuri, which hit mainland China as a typhoon before veering northwards, is the most severe recorded in 140 years, when records began.

Cleanup operations are ongoing after the overwhelming rainfall, which destroyed infrastructure and flooded entire districts.

State broadcaster CCTV broadcast video of recovery efforts in the north-eastern province of Heilongjiang, showing villagers using shovels to clear muddy water from buildings.

Millions of people have been hit by extreme weather events and prolonged heatwaves around the globe in recent weeks, events that scientists say are being exacerbated by climate change.

Officials in China said on Saturday that at least 10 people were killed in floods in a city in Hebei province, one of the most affected by the rain, where more than 1.5 million people have been evacuated.

A red alert remained in force in Beijing as at midday on Sunday due to “geological risks” such as landslides linked to the bad weather. AFP