Sinopharm unit's vaccine safe for those aged 3-17: China media

BEIJING • A Covid-19 vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group (CNBG), a unit of Sinopharm, is safe in those aged between three and 17, based on clinical data obtained by the company, state media reported.

"It should be noted that for three-to five-year-old children, because their immune system is still developing, they must be carefully and closely monitored during vaccination," CNBG chairman Yang Xiaoming told Xinhua news agency yesterday, without providing further details.

CNBG has two Covid-19 vaccines in phase three clinical trials. Both have been authorised for emergency use and are being given to limited priority groups at high risk of infection.

A Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 candidate has also been authorised for emergency use.

The vaccine being developed by CNBG's Beijing unit was the first in China to be approved for general public use late last month. It was not immediately clear which CNBG vaccine Mr Yang was referring to in his comments. Sinopharm and CNBG were not immediately available for comment.

The CNBG vaccine approved for general public use was 79.3 per cent effective in preventing people from contracting the disease, CNBG's Beijing Institute of Biological Products said late last month, but it has not yet released any detailed efficacy data.

Having managed to largely contain the pandemic, China is now grappling with clusters of rising cases, prompting it to impose restrictions and lockdowns in certain regions.

Its vaccination programme, which started last July for emergency use, was widened to include more priority groups last month but does not yet cover people younger than 18 and older than 59 due to insufficient clinical data.

