Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City bets on low-carbon future as it marks 15th anniversary

SINGAPORE – Xinjiang native Chen Lei first moved to China’s northern port city of Tianjin for university more than 10 years ago.

She bought a home in Tianjin Eco-City (TEC) in 2012, drawn by its low housing prices, even though the place lacked amenities and public transport back then.

Now 33 years old and an insurance firm business manager, Ms Chen, who is married and plans to start a family soon, has since bought a second property in the Eco-City for her parents, who moved there from the western region of Xinjiang this year (2023).

“My bigger consideration was to find a place where I can bring my parents over to live after their retirement,” she said, adding that the city’s attractiveness had gone up during the Covid-19 pandemic, when travel was prohibited, given its easy access to nature.

Ms Chen now counts the Sino-Singapore Friendship Garden, which overlooks a meandering river that was formerly a wastewater pond, among her favourite haunts – one that she would often take visiting friends to.

Tianjin Eco-City, a Singapore-China inter-government project, has grown considerably since ground was first broken on the project in September 2008.

The 30 sq km city, about thrice the size of Sengkang, is home today to more than 150,000 residents and 30,000 registered companies – many of which are drawn to its reputation for sustainable urban development. In 2012, there were some 10,000 residents and around 600 companies.

The project has largely met its initial goal of building a sustainable and liveable city. Among the key performance indicators that the city has met by the end of 2022: All its wetlands are protected; all its buildings conserve water and energy; and all its residential areas are within a five-minute walk to a park or green space.

Fresh on the momentum of an upgrade in bilateral ties earlier in 2023, Singapore and China are now eyeing business and innovation in the low-carbon industry for TEC’s next stage of growth.

The eco-city has set its sights on tackling climate change, attracting a new wave of companies and researchers working on low-carbon products and technologies. This builds on the city’s existing businesses, from tech and e-commerce firms such as Tencent and JD, to financial services, education and tourism.

“Pivot may not be the best word – it’s an expansion of our mandate, if you like,” said Mr Teo Eng Cheong of the city’s shift in vision. He is chief executive of the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Investment and Development (SSTEC), the city’s master developer.

“And that is very consistent with our thinking on government-to-government cooperation,” he said, adding that Singapore-China relations have always been forward-looking and comprehensive.

The TEC project was mooted by then Singapore Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and then Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao in 2007, against the backdrop of rapid urbanisation in China, as well as global attention on sustainable development.

In the earlier years, concern over pollution led the impetus to build a green and sustainable city, said Mr Teo, adding that China had done a lot in this area. “We can shift to (addressing) the more urgent and perhaps broader issue of carbon neutrality, which is bigger than just building a green and sustainable city.”

Elaborating on the low-carbon industry which the eco-city hopes to cultivate, Mr Teo told The Straits Times that these include firms making products that will help generate renewable energy more efficiently.

Or they could be firms creating new building materials with lower carbon emissions, or working on carbon capture technologies, which store emissions rather than release them into the atmosphere.