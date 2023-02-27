Single mother’s dismembered body found in Japan; married man arrested

The body of a 33-year-old single mother was found dismembered in Japan in the home of a married man with whom she had allegedly been having an affair.

Body parts of the victim, Ms Ito Ayumi, were found on the balcony of the suspect’s home in Shizuoka prefecture on the south coast of Japan, as well as in his car.

Police arrested the suspect, Tsuchiya Yuki, 31, on Feb 23, Fuji News Network reported. The crime is believed to have been committed on Feb 21.

Tsuchiya has since confessed that he chopped up Ms Ito’s body in his home.

Public broadcaster NHK, citing unnamed sources, reported on Monday that he told investigators he hit Ms Ito on her head with a blunt object in her car, and strangled her with a cord.