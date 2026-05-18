Singaporean man hospitalised in Taiwan after falling from Dragon Caves rock climbing area

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Rescuers in Taiwan carrying the Singaporean man out of the rock climbing area in Longdong, or Dragon Caves, in New Taipei City.

A Singaporean climber was taken to hospital in Taiwan with head and hand injuries after falling from a cliff in New Taipei City on May 16.

He had been climbing rocks in the morning at Longdong, or Dragon Caves, in the city’s Gongliao district on the island’s north-eastern coast, about an hour’s drive from Taipei.

The same location was the site of another rock-climbing incident earlier in May, when a local woman, 44, died after falling from a slope around 10m high.

Local media reported that the Singaporean man, known as James, 25, lost his footing and fell from a slope about 7m high.

He was bleeding from the head, said members from a local civilian rescue group.

The New Taipei City Fire Department was alerted at 11.19am and its staff stretchered him to safety by relay around two hours later, after navigating the rocky terrain.

The man was conscious when taken to hospital, local media reported. The authorities are investigating the cause of his fall and the gear he was using.

The Straits Times has contacted Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.

The Dragon Caves are a popular destination in Taiwan for activities such as rock climbing and snorkelling.