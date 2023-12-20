Singaporean family involved in scuffle in Hong Kong released without charges: Police

A Singaporean family of three who were arrested in Hong Kong over a scuffle with a local man have been released without charges, said Hong Kong police.

The police’s public relations department told The Straits Times that they received a report from a passer-by at 10.30pm on Dec 10 about the incident, which took place at a restaurant in Woosung Street in the Yau Ma Tei residential district.

Videos circulating on social media show a man in a light blue T-shirt lying on his side as two men pin him to the ground while a woman stands behind them.

In other clips, several men are seen pushing the two men away to save the man in light blue.

Another clip shows police officers at the scene with batons and shields as they try to break up the fight.

Preliminary investigations by the Hong Kong police indicated that a 50-year-old Hong Konger, known as Mr Liu, is suspected of arguing with a 54-year-old Singaporean man over noise issues, although earlier reports said the family complained of the local man smoking at a nearby table.

The police said the Hong Konger is suspected of attacking the Singaporean man with a glass bottle, which led to the family’s involvement in a scuffle with the man.

Hong Kong media HK01 reported that the Singaporean man, his 52-year-old wife and 17-year-old son gave chase and stopped the Hong Konger at the junction of Woosung and Pak Hoi streets, where the fight started.

All four were arrested for assault resulting in bodily harm, an offence known as AOABH, added the Hong Kong police.

The police said the local man was granted bail, following an investigation, and must report to them in early January.

The Hong Konger had injuries on his hands, while the Singaporean man had injuries on his head and hands.

The Singaporean woman and her son also had injuries on their hands. They were sent to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.