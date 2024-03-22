Singapore to restart high-level bilateral forum with China in June: Teo Chee Hean

BEIJING – Singapore will be restarting a high-level bilateral forum with China that is scheduled to take place in the Republic in June.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said the Singapore-China Social Governance Forum is important as an avenue of discussion for many issues that both countries are facing in social governance.

The forum was last held in 2016.

He was speaking during a meeting with China’s security chief Chen Wenqing on March 22.

“We’re planning to meet in June this year in Singapore, and we look forward to welcoming Secretary Chen to Singapore,” Mr Teo said at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where the two leaders met for the first time.

Mr Chen is the secretary of China’s Political and Legal Affairs Commission, which oversees the country’s law enforcement apparatus, including the police, courts, and the prosecutor’s office.

Mr Teo was on the last day of a six-day official visit to China – his first to the country since 2019 – during which he also made stops in Sichuan and Zhejiang provinces.

A day earlier in Beijing, Mr Teo had emphasised the importance of bilateral exchanges between government and party officials in a meeting with Central Party School president Chen Xi.

The Singapore-China Social Governance Forum was first held in Singapore in 2012. A meeting in Beijing followed in 2014 for key officials from both countries to share experiences in topics such as managing interracial and religious diversity.

At the third edition of the forum in Singapore in 2016, Mr Teo and Mr Meng Jianzhu, who was then secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission, gave keynote addresses.

At the meeting with Mr Chen Wenqing in Beijing, Mr Teo said the social governance forum complements two other bilateral forums – the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) and the Singapore-China Forum on Leadership – which he had also co-chaired over the years.

These meetings allow regular exchanges between top officials from both sides.

Mr Chen said he was happy to work with Mr Teo to have an “in-depth exchange of views on our cooperation in such areas as social governance, security and law enforcement, and the building of rule of law”.

He described Mr Teo as “an old friend of the Chinese people” for his personal efforts in developing China-Singapore relations and deepening practical cooperation.

“You have made such an important contribution to that. Therefore I want to thank you,” he said.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement that Mr Teo and Mr Chen welcomed ongoing bilateral cooperation on legal and judicial issues, and discussed ways to work together to tackle transnational crime.