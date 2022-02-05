Singapore, China pledge to deepen cooperation, reaffirm strong ties

BEIJING - Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang have pledged to deepen bilateral relations in multiple areas, as both countries work on post-pandemic recovery and securing a sustainable future.

The leaders met at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Saturday (Feb 5) on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Madam Halimah and Mr Li affirmed the strong ties between their countries.

“They welcomed the good momentum in economic cooperation, including the robust growth in trade and investment as well as cooperation in new areas such as the digital economy, green economy and sustainable development,” said the statement.

Both leaders agreed that “there were many areas of convergence between Singapore’s pursuit of innovative, sustainable and inclusive development and China’s current and future development strategies”.

"President Halimah expressed Singapore's readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation and ensure that our relations remain substantive and forward-looking, as both countries work to secure post-pandemic recovery and a sustainable future," said the statement.

The Singapore leader also said she looked forward to "the full resumption of air connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, including the return of all Singapore students to China for their studies" when conditions permit, the statement added.

In pursuit of a "zero Covid-19" policy to manage the coronavirus pandemic, China's borders have largely remained closed, shutting out many people including international students.

Mr Li said China is willing to gradually resume personnel exchanges with Singapore and facilitate the return of Singaporean students, said a Chinese Foreign Ministry read-out of the meeting.

He called for strengthening of bilateral cooperation in multiple fields, including finance, pandemic response, and vocational education and training.

Both governments regularly conduct high-level exchanges, including the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation co-chaired by Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng.

During their most recent meeting in late December, both sides inked 14 new deals covering areas including sustainability issues, digitalisation and people-to-people exchanges.

Madam Halimah was among 25 foreign dignitaries who attended a banquet hosted by President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People on Saturday.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV shows the dignitaries seated around a massive table that featured models of the various Olympic venues as a centrepiece.