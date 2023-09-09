Singapore chef of 3-Michelin-starred restaurant in Taiwan misses McDonald’s curry sauce

Singaporean chef Jimmy Lim is the first Singapore cuisine restaurant in the world to obtain the highest accolade in the Michelin rating system. PHOTO: JL STUDIO
Yip Wai Yee
Taiwan Correspondent
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago
TAICHUNG, Taiwan – How does a chef celebrate after his restaurant receives the coveted three Michelin stars? With a McDonald’s spread of nuggets and fries.

That was what Mr Jimmy Lim did after his upscale restaurant JL Studio, located in Taichung in central Taiwan, became the first Singapore cuisine restaurant in the world to achieve the feat. The historic win, announced on Aug 31, makes the chef the first and only Singaporean to obtain the highest accolade in the Michelin Guide rating system for his restaurant.

