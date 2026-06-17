Sightseeing ship left abandoned for 8 years near Tokyo to be removed

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The sightseeing vessel has been moored in front of a privately owned mooring facility in Shiraishi-cho, Kawasaki Ward since October 2018.

TOKYO - The local authorities on June 17 started removing a sightseeing ship left abandoned for eight years at a port near Tokyo, as the vessel remains tilted and partly submerged, government officials said.

The city government of Kawasaki in Kanagawa Prefecture had earlier ordered the operator and owner to remove the ship, which resembles a pirate vessel.

But the owner told the city government that it could not afford to dispose of the ship, which is 24.7m long and has a gross tonnage of 155 tonnes.

The city will charge the operator, Finnsalemarine, and the owner for the cost totaling about 33 million yen (S$264,200).

According to the city, the ship, believed to have operated in Tokyo Bay, had been left at the port since October 2018. It was initially put up for sale. KYODO NEWS