Sick of tourists, Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

FUJIKAWAGUCHIKO - A Japanese town mounted a large mesh barrier at a popular viewing spot for Mount Fuji on May 21, in an attempt to deter photo-taking by an ever-growing number of tourists.

Japan’s most famous sight can be seen for miles around, but Fujikawaguchiko locals are fed up with streams of mostly foreign visitors littering, trespassing and breaking traffic rules in their hunt for a photo to share on social media.

Parking illegally and ignoring a smoking ban, they would cram a pavement to shoot the snow-capped mountain, which soars photogenically into the sky from behind a convenience store, residents said.

Workers began putting the black netting measuring 2.5m by 20m in place on May 21, and by late morning they were already done, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

“I hope that the net will prevent dangerous activities,” resident Michie Motomochi, 41, who runs a traditional Japanese sweet shop, told AFP.

“I think it’s disappointing that they are putting it up. It’s obviously an iconic shot,” said Christina Roys, 36, a tourist from New Zealand.

“But it’s completely understandable. We were here last night, managing to get the last shot before they were putting up the wall, and there were so many people,” she said.

“It’s quite dangerous because of the traffic coming through. There are other spots where you can get the shot of the mountain.”