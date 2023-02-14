Shoichiro Toyoda, son of Toyota founder, dies aged 97

Mr Shoichiro Toyoda paved the way for the Japanese automaker to grow into one of the most globally recognised brands. PHOTO: REUTERS
TOKYO - Mr Shoichiro Toyoda, the son of Toyota Motor Corp founder and father of current chief executive Akio Toyoda, died on Tuesday of heart failure, the company said. He was 97.

Born on Feb 27, 1925, Mr Toyoda paved the way for the Japanese automaker to grow into one of the most globally recognised brands.

The son of Toyota founder Kiichiro Toyoda, Mr Toyoda was named a managing director in 1961 for his endeavours in improving product quality.

He became executive vice-president in 1972 and in 1981, he was named president of Toyota’s sales organisation.

Following a merger of production and sales organisations a year later, he took over the helm of the newly integrated Toyota Motor Corp, serving as chairman of the board from 1992 to 1999. REUTERS

