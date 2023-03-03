‘Shocking and heartbreaking’: Aaron Kwok speaks out on Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi’s murder

HONG KONG - Hong Kong singer-actor Aaron Kwok has publicly spoken up about Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi’s gruesome murder days after his wife, Moka Fang, did so on social media.

During a media conference for his latest movie Cyber Heist, Kwok, 57, revealed that he was still in disbelief and saddened by Ms Choi’s death.

“In regard to (Choi’s murder), it’s a very shocking and heartbreaking incident. My wife and I were friends of the other party.

“What my wife is going through right now is a normal reaction (one has after losing someone close). I believe that she needs some time (for herself) at the moment, and I don’t want to talk about it too much,” he said.

Although the Heavenly King claimed that he took his wife to the film’s screening to put her mind at ease, media outlets present that day reported seeing no signs of Fang. It is speculated that she took a private passage to the cinema to avoid the press.

Fang recently opened up about struggling with accepting Ms Choi’s death. The two were close friends and had been spotted travelling, shopping and attending parties together.

According to reports, Ms Choi was a regular at the Kwoks’ mansion and was even said to have celebrated the artiste’s birthday with his friends and family.

Ms Choi’s grisly murder first came to light on Feb 24 after police discovered her dismembered limbs in a refrigerator in a village house in Tai Po, a suburb in Hong Kong. Her head was found two days later, together with other body parts, in a soup pot.

According to the police, the 28-year-old was butchered over a financial dispute involving millions of Hong Kong dollars with her ex-husband, Alex Kwong, and his family.

Six arrests have been made in connection with the late socialite’s murder as of Thursday. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK