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The explosion at a shipyard in the south-eastern Chinese province of Fujian on Aug 13 injured 10 fire-and-rescue personnel and two members of the public.

BEIJING - An explosion at a shipyard in the south-eastern Chinese province of Fujian on Aug 13 killed one fire and rescue worker, the local authorities said.

A fire broke out at 1.09pm local time in the Huahai shipyard in the city of Fuan, and the city’s fire and rescue agency dispatched forces to fight the blaze, a local government statement said

About an hour later, an explosion occurred, injuring 10 fire-and-rescue personnel and two members of the public.

One fire-and-rescue worker died after being taken to the hospital, the local authorities said in a later statement.

The fire has been contained with the cause of the blaze under investigation.

Fujian, which lies across the Taiwan Strait from democratically governed Taiwan, is a significant shipbuilding and ship-repair hub. REUTERS