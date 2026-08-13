Shipyard explosion in south-eastern China kills fire-and-rescue worker
- An explosion at Huahai shipyard in Fujian, China, killed one fire-and-rescue worker and injured 12 others, including fire personnel and civilians.
- The fire started at 1.09pm and was followed by an explosion about an hour later; the blaze has since been contained.
- The cause of the fire is under investigation, with Fujian being a major shipbuilding and repair area near Taiwan Strait.
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BEIJING - An explosion at a shipyard in the south-eastern Chinese province of Fujian on Aug 13 killed one fire and rescue worker, the local authorities said.
A fire broke out at 1.09pm local time in the Huahai shipyard in the city of Fuan, and the city’s fire and rescue agency dispatched forces to fight the blaze, a local government statement said
About an hour later, an explosion occurred, injuring 10 fire-and-rescue personnel and two members of the public.
One fire-and-rescue worker died after being taken to the hospital, the local authorities said in a later statement.
The fire has been contained with the cause of the blaze under investigation.
Fujian, which lies across the Taiwan Strait from democratically governed Taiwan, is a significant shipbuilding and ship-repair hub. REUTERS