BEIJING - China’s nascent unwinding of some tough Covid-19 restrictions, coupled with a nationwide effort to arrest and round up protesters, has seen quiet returning to the streets. But the anti-lockdown demonstrations, though short-lived, could mark a patent tilt in the balance of power towards the people.

In a sign that the central government has heard protest demands, the megacities of Guangzhou and Chongqing have eased movement curbs, allowing residents to leave their compounds.