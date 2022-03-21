Shenzhen lifts citywide lockdown as Covid-19 situation seen controllable

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China's tech hub Shenzhen lifted its week-long lockdown while keeping some restrictions in place, as the municipal government said the spread of the virus is coming under control.

The city will allow government agencies and companies to resume normal operations and production, the government said in a notice posted on its WeChat account Sunday (March 20).

Citywide bus and subway services will also resume, according to the notice effective between March 21 and 27.

While the city's Covid situation is still grim, the spread within the community has stopped and is "overall controllable", the government said in the notice.

The move follows a partial lift of restrictions for five districts of Shenzhen on Friday as President Xi Jinping said China will seek to minimise the economic and social disruption to the economy from its Covid zero policy.

The government in Shenzhen will adopt a differentiated approach among factories to keep the industrial supply chain stable, according to the notice.

The city's authority also vowed to maintain strict virus controls in place and warned against public gatherings after the easing of lockdown measures.