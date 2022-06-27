Shanghai's leader calls tough Covid-19 curbs 'correct'

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - Shanghai's leader declared victory in defending the financial hub against Covid-19. He said the two-month lockdown was "completely correct".

Shanghai "broke the repeated stalemate of the epidemic, realised and consolidated the fruits of dynamic clearance in society, and won the battle to defend Shanghai," Mr Li Qiang said at the city's Communist Party congress on Saturday (June 25), according to the South China Morning Post.

In his remarks, Mr Li also gave credit "to the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping".

Over the weekend, Shanghai eased more of the rules that have curtailed normal daily activity since late March, announcing plans to let restaurants in some areas deemed lower risk resume dine-in services this week.

The city reported just four local cases for Sunday, with two found outside quarantine.

Throughout the early days of the pandemic, the financial hub had taken a looser approach to containing Covid-19, and when cases flared again earlier this year, officials resisted a lockdown until the outbreak had already taken hold, necessitating tougher measures.

Residents weren't allowed to leave their homes to buy food during much of the two-month lockdown, prompting protests - typically unheard of in China - to erupt in housing compounds and online.

The lesson Beijing appears to have taken from Shanghai's experience is to move faster and earlier, with other Chinese cities locking down individual neighbourhoods and apartment blocks on one or two cases.

The government is also doubling down on its testing regime, building a permanent PCR testing infrastructure in places like the capital and Shanghai, and making negative results a requirement to enter shopping malls, office buildings and even public parks.

Mr Li took criticism from many in Shanghai for his handling of the lockdown.

In one incident, he was stopped by a woman in a wheelchair during a public visit who scolded the government for failing to provide enough food. His political future is also being closely watched for clues to Mr Xi's standing in China's opaque system.

The question is whether Mr Li, a 62-year-old who once served as a top aide to Mr Xi, gets a seat on the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, the ruling party's most powerful body, possibly even as premier.

All but one Shanghai party secretary has made it to the top body since 1987, with former Premier Zhu Rongji and Mr Xi himself among those to advance.