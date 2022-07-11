Shanghai's Covid-19 outbreak grows as first sub-variant case detected

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Covid-19 cases in Shanghai continued to climb on Monday (July 11) as parts of China's financial hub face more rounds of mass testing, with new sub-variants providing a constant challenge to the country's zero-tolerance approach to the virus.

The city recorded 69 new infections for Sunday, the most since late May and up from 57 the day before.

This comprised six new local symptomatic cases and 63 asymptomatic ones, compared with five new local symptomatic cases and 52 asymptomatic ones the previous day, local government data showed.

Of the new Shanghai cases detected on Sunday, all except one were found in quarantined areas.

Cases have increased abruptly after a period of little to no trace of the virus, where officials declared victory over Covid-19 and praised their handling of a crisis that left China's most global city locked down for two months in May and June.

Shanghai found its first case of the more contagious BA.5 sub-strain of the Omicron variant on Friday, triggering two rounds of mass testing between Tuesday and Thursday in nine districts, plus other areas where cases have been found, a health official said on Sunday.

Over in Beijing, the capital reported one new local symptomatic case, compared with zero a day earlier, and zero local asymptomatic cases versus zero the previous day, the local government said.

The new Beijing case was detected in an area already under quarantine.

Mainland China as a whole reported 429 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, of which 94 were symptomatic and 335 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

This compared with 420 new cases a day earlier - 101 symptomatic and 319 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were zero new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As at Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 226,704 cases with symptoms.