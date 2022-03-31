Shanghai urges Covid-19 lockdown patience as case numbers drop for first time in 2 weeks

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - The Shanghai authorities on Thursday (March 31) appealed to residents to keep cooperating with tight curbs imposed to stop Covid-19 from spreading, saying they recognised the frustrations as China's most populous city entered the fourth day of a two-stage lockdown.

The plea for patience came as the Chinese financial hub, home to 26 million people, said its overall daily Covid caseload eased, for the first time in about two weeks, in an outbreak that began about a month ago.

It reported 5,298 locally transmitted new asymptomatic cases and 355 symptomatic cases for Wednesday, compared with 5,656 local asymptomatic cases and 326 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier.

Shanghai accounted for almost 80 per cent of local asymptomatic cases reported across the whole of China for Wednesday, and about 20 per cent of those with symptoms.

In a letter to the city's residents, the Shanghai government said it was grateful for citizens' efforts and acknowledged their sacrifices, as it sticks with China's "dynamic clearance" approach - detecting the virus, tracing contacts and centrally quarantining all positive cases.

"Pandemic prevention and control work have brought much inconvenience to people," it said in the letter, posted to its official WeChat social media account on Thursday. "Some of you have been in quarantine and lockdown for a long time. The city deeply appreciates everyone's understanding and cooperation."

Shanghai is being locked down by splitting the city into two roughly along the Huangpu River, dividing the historic centre west of the river from the eastern financial and industrial district of Pudong. The authorities say this allows for staggered mass testing.

Movement curbs on residents in the eastern districts started on Monday and are set to be lifted at 5am local time on Friday.

Areas west of the river will be locked down from 3am on the same day, though some housing compounds in western districts already directed residents to stay home from Wednesday.

Many across the city have taken to social media to vent their frustrations in lockdown, posting videos and images of crowded quarantine centres and also issuing calls for help with medical treatment and purchasing food.