Shanghai to start gradually reopening malls, other firms in Covid-19 lockdown transition

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - The Chinese financial and manufacturing hub of Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons from Monday (May 16) after weeks in a strict Covid-19 lockdown, the city's vice mayor told a media briefing on Sunday (May 15).

The city of 25 million people has been locked down for more than six weeks as its battles a Covid-19 outbreak.

On Sunday, the city reported 1,203 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 14, down from 1,487 a day earlier.

Confirmed symptomatic cases fell to 166, from 194 on Friday, data released on Sunday showed.

No cases were found outside quarantined areas on Saturday, after one had been reported a day earlier. The city reported three new Covid-19 related deaths, compared with one the day before.