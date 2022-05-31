Shanghai takes biggest steps towards reopening in two months of Covid-19 lockdowns

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - China's financial capital Shanghai will let people in low-risk areas leave their housing compounds as the city dismantles the last remaining lockdown curbs that confined most of its 25 million residents to their homes for two months.

The city will resume taxi and ride hailing services while allowing cars onto roads in low-risk areas, the municipal government said in a statement on Monday (May 30). Bus, subway and ferry services will also resume in an orderly manner from Wednesday.

The measures signal some of the most significant easing on movement for a sizeable part of Shanghai's residents after nearly two months of lockdown. They also lay the groundwork for a fuller return to normalcy in the country's most economically important city after the government's unwavering commitment to its Covid Zero policy to combat a surge in cases.

Local residents reacted to the news with cheers and songs and some set off electronic fireworks to celebrate. Social media platforms, including WeChat, were flooded with messages and comments about the easing, with some residents discussing where and when to meet for drinks or meals together, although dining-in is still banned for most restaurants around the city.

While Shanghai started to ease movement restrictions earlier this month, millions of residents found they were still confined to their housing complexes or allowed out only briefly as neighborhood committees around the city imposed strict and arbitrary curbs on movement amid concern about a rebound in cases.

The latest easing comes on the heels of a steady decline in new cases in Shanghai. Infections fell to 67 on Sunday, about half the level of the day before. Earlier this month, the local government said it's aiming for the city to return to normal life by the middle or end of June.

With nearly all of the recent new cases found in government-mandated quarantine instead of the community, the latest easing announcement will mean the end of the lockdown for most of the city's residents.

The lengthy confinement has sparked clashes between residents and police over the past two months.

With economic growth faltering, the city has pushed local enterprises to resume productions and announced accelerated approvals for property projects and incentives for car buyers among other moves.