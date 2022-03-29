Shanghai residents bristle under lockdown; another record number of Covid-19 infections reported

BEIJING - Shanghai stay-home mother Penny Chan has been waking up at 5.30am for the past two weeks, ahead of her husband and two children.

The reason: grocery delivery slots.

"Several apps that we use only open new delivery slots very early in the morning or very late at night, so if I don't wake up early to prepare, then we might not have fresh food for the day," she told The Straits Times over the phone.

The financial hub has put half the city under lockdown amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. The number of daily infections jumped to a record 4,477 on Tuesday (March 29). The lockdown in the city has been roughly divided by the Huangpu river with those on the east, including the financial district, on the third of a four-day lockdown.

Authorities said the tough curbs were needed to break the chain of an ongoing wave of Omicron infections. But the lockdown has also offered an avenue for the authorities to form a dragnet across the city, mass testing everyone to flush out potential infections.

Madam Chan, her investment banker husband and two children, live west of the city that will be shut off beginning Friday.

For now, there is simply less traffic in the neighbourhood, much like during Chinese New Year when most of the city returns home for the holidays.

"At least we're still allowed out and about, shopping malls are still open and some restaurants allow dine in.

"But I've made it a habit to try and stock up because given how the situation changes so quickly, you don't know when the next lockdown might come," she said.

Since late February, authorities in Shanghai had tried to seal off individual sub-districts in 48-hour stretches to allow for mass testing. But many saw that period extended arbitrarily after positive cases were discovered, or residents were found to be close contacts of positive cases.

While the Shanghai government has promised that food and other essentials will remain in constant supply, residents are finding delivery slots increasingly hard to get, with inflated food prices.

"Shanghai has become too (outrageous)... after fighting tooth and nail, I bought five tomatoes, some yellowed garlic shoots and caixin and paid 60 yuan (S$12.80)," said marketing executive Xiaomu. She asked to be identified by her social media handle for fear of reprisals.

"People keep saying it's only half the city and not that bad, but we've been in this state for nearly a month now," said the 26-year-old who lives in Pudong.

"Things like delivery services are for the entire city and there are people not under lockdown who also fight with us for delivery slots which does not make sense because they can still go out and buy things, unlike us who can't even walk out the door."