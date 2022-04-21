Shanghai reports slight rise in Covid-19 deaths

Workers deliver oxygen cylinders outside a hospital in Shanghai on April 14, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Eight people infected with Covid-19 died in Shanghai on Wednesday, Chinese state television said on Thursday (April 21), while the number of cases outside of quarantined areas rose.

The deaths were up from seven on Tuesday.

The Chinese financial hub also reported 15,861 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on Wednesday, down from 16,407 a day earlier.

Symptomatic cases stood at 2,634, up from 2,494 a day earlier.

There were 441 new cases outside quarantined areas on Wednesday, up from 390 a day earlier but down from 550 on Monday.

