Shanghai reports record daily Covid-19 deaths in current outbreak

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG, AFP) - Shanghai reported its highest number of daily Covid-19 deaths in the current outbreak, as China continued to stick to its Covid-19-zero policy with strict lockdown measures imposed in the city.

The city recorded 39 fatalities for Saturday (April 23), bringing its total number of virus-related deaths to 87 since late February, according to a report on Sunday by the Shanghai Health Commission.

The average age of the people who died was 78.7 and all had underlying diseases, according to the report.

Shanghai logged 21,058 new local Covid-19 infections, the vast majority of which were mild or asymptomatic cases, the commission said. The previous day, the city reported 23,370 new local cases and 12 deaths.

The financial centre is entering its fourth week of strict lockdown, while people living in the eastern part of the city, and neighborhoods with earlier reported cases, have been confined to their homes for even longer.

Frustration among residents has been building due to a lack of access to food or medical care, poor-quality government rations and the location of quarantine centres.

The municipal government said it would adopt nine actions from Friday to achieve the goal of "no community spread", a milestone that has eluded the city despite weeks of lockdown.

The announcement damped some people's expectations that restrictions would be gradually eased amid signs that the outbreak may have peaked.

The authorities vowed to strictly implement rules, including making sure people do not leave their homes in restricted areas.

The government measures have caused mounting frustration among residents.

When a viral video showing the impact of the prolonged coronavirus lockdown on Shanghai's residents was taken down by China's Internet censors on Saturday, it triggered an online backlash.

The issues facing residents were chronicled in the six-minute video, titled Voice Of April, which was widely shared on Weibo and WeChat - major social media platforms in China.