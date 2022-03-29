Shanghai reports record asymptomatic Covid-19 cases as lockdown enters 2nd day

SHANGHAI (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - China's financial hub of Shanghai reported a record 4,381 asymptomatic Covid-19 cases and 96 symptomatic cases for March 28, the city government said on its official WeChat account on Tuesday (March 29).

That compared with 3,450 new asymptomatic cases and 50 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier.

Shanghai on Sunday announced a two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people to carry out mass Covid-19 testing.

The city will first lock down areas east of the Huangpu River, which includes its financial district and industrial parks, for four days starting from Monday. Then the lockdown will start in the city's west for another four days.