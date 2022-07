SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Shanghai reported 15 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 24, down from 21 a day earlier, and three local symptomatic cases, the same as the day before, the city government said on Monday (July 25).

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as the day before.

Shanghai recorded no Covid-19 related deaths for July 24, unchanged from a day earlier.