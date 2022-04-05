Shanghai reports more than 13,000 cases for first time

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - Shanghai reported more than 13,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the first time, as a sweeping lockdown of its 25 million residents and mass testing uncovered extensive spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

The Chinese financial hub registered 13,354 local cases for Monday (April 4), up from 9,006 a day earlier and from near zero at the start of March, according to a local government statement.

Of the total, 13,086 were asymptomatic infections.

More than 12,600 cases were found among people in quarantine while the rest were uncovered during checks on high-risk groups.

Shanghai’s surging caseload has pushed the national daily total to levels not seen since the initial outbreak around Wuhan in early 2020 – clouding the growth outlook for the world’s second-largest economy and threatening to disrupt the global supply chain.

While a two-phase lockdown of the city officially ends early Tuesday, the widespread infections mean most residential blocks remain subject to quarantine for days or even weeks.

The city has reported a total 3,328 symptomatic cases as of Monday in the latest outbreak, including seven deaths, while 2,641 are hospitalised, according to the statement.

Nearly 66,000 asymptomatic cases remain under medical observation as of Monday.

Thousands of medical staff from around China have arrived in the city to help with testing, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The People’s Liberation Army has also mobilised more than 2,000 military medics to support Shanghai’s virus control efforts, according to the PLA Daily.

Businesses and some factories remain shuttered, with Tesla’s Shanghai plant – its first Gigafactory outside of the United States – entering a second week of disrupted operation.

The worsening outbreak in Shanghai – home to the Chinese headquarters of many international companies, financial markets and the country’s largest port – also poses a growing challenge to President Xi Jinping’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus, which has evolved into ever-more elusive variants to sidestep existing curbs.

Beijing has sent Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan to Shanghai to oversee prevention efforts.

Mr Sun ordered local officials to curtail the outbreak “as soon as possible,” indicating China remains wedded to its rigid Covid Zero stance despite the escalating crisis.

For much of the pandemic the nation has sought to eliminate the virus, something that’s become more challenging as the pathogen has mutated to become more transmissible, evading even the toughest border curbs and quarantine regimes.

China is the last country in the world to still be taking such a hard line with Covid-19, after other places that pursued elimination, including Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, started to open up once vaccination reached key levels.

While Mr Xi has vowed to reduce the economic and social impact of his Covid-19-fighting measures, Shanghai’s outbreak has caused a surge in local food prices as residents race to stock up on supplies, and made it difficult for residents with chronic medical conditions to get much-needed treatment.