SHANGHAI – At the Bund, boisterous crowds jostle on a regular Monday night, excitedly snapping and posing for photos along Shanghai’s famed waterfront promenade that gives views of the financial hub’s dazzling skyline.

A year since China’s most open and cosmopolitan city was ordered into a two-month lockdown in April and May in 2022, forcing its 26 million residents to be confined to their homes without food and medicine in the early days, Shanghai appears to have bounced back.