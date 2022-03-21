Shanghai Disney Resort to close from Monday as China battles Covid-19 outbreak

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - The Shanghai Disney Resort said on Sunday (March 20) it will temporarily close until further notice from Monday, citing the coronavirus pandemic in China.

"Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022," it said in a statement.

"We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations," it added.

China is fighting its biggest wave of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases since it contained the initial outbreak centred on Wuhan in 2020.

Shanghai has shut schools and launched a city-wide testing programme that has seen dozens of residential compounds sealed off for at least 48 hours.

On Sunday, mainland China reported 1,656 new locally transmitted cases for March 19.

