Shanghai Covid-19 mass testing fuels concern another lockdown looms

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - Shanghai is once again mass testing for Covid-19, fuelling concerns that China's financial hub will find itself back in lockdown in pursuit of Covid Zero.

Nine districts, as well as some areas in another three districts, will conduct two rounds of Covid-19 mass testing until Thursday (July 7) in order to "identify and prevent outbreak risks as early as possible", the city government said in a statement. There are 16 districts in Shanghai.

The city reported 24 local Covid-19 cases for Tuesday, all of them inside quarantine, authorities said on Wednesday.

There were several infections reported on Sunday and Monday, and a venue in the Putuo district was categorised as high-risk based on the cases' travelling records, according to the statement. It added that "risky personnel" related to the venue visited many districts and places in the city, posing "risk of potential transmission of the virus in society".

The city of 25 million people has just emerged from a two-month lockdown that took a toll on residents and the economy. The quick rebound in cases once curbs were eased shows the difficulty of fully stamping out more contagious virus variants, and explains why only China is still engaged in the effort of eliminating transmission. Its zero-tolerance approach leaves the country stuck in a cycle of shutdowns and re-openings that hint at lingering economic pain.

The approach has left China isolated from the rest of the world and some economists predict the country will fail to meet its annual growth target for this year. Lockdowns have already roiled global supply chains and impacted the operations of global giants from Sony Group to Tesla.

The country is unlikely to shift its approach any time soon, with President Xi Jinping preparing for a Communist Party leadership reshuffle later this year at which he's expected to secure an unprecedented third term as president.

"We would rather temporarily affect a little economic development, than to risk harming people's life safety and physical health, especially the elderly and children," China's leader said last week.